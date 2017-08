June 9 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* ‍TOMASZ LAUDY RESIGNS AS CEO​

* APPOINTS WOJCIECH STRUSINSKI AS ACTING CEO TILL JUNE 13

* ‍WOJCIECH WŁODARCZYK TO ACT​ AS CEO BETWEEN JUNE 14 AND JUNE 26, 2017