Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tomo Holdings Ltd

* No interim dividend is recommended by the board for the six months ended 30 June 2017

* Revenue of group amounted to about S$6.7 mln for six months ended 30 June 2017, representing an increase of about 6.6 percent

* HY loss of the group was about S$376,000 versus profit of about S$1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: