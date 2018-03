March 1 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* TOMOMI NAKAMURA TO TAKE OVER AS SUBARU CORP‘S PRESIDENT AFTER SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING IN JUNE - NIKKEI‍​

* SUBARU CORP PRESIDENT YASUYUKI YOSHINAGA TO LEAVE HIS CURRENT POST TO BECOME CHAIRMAN - NIKKEI

* THREE OUT OF SIX INTERNAL BOARD MEMBERS OF SUBARU CORP TO STEP DOWN, INCLUDING INCUMBENT CHAIRMAN JUN KONDO - NIKKEI