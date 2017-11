Nov 15 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV:

* ‍CHOSEN BY TRANSPORT SYSTEMS CATAPULT TO SUPPORT INTELLIGENT MOBILITY IN UK​

* TSC WILL ALSO LEVERAGE TOMTOM MAPPING AND TRAFFIC DATA TO DELIVER INTERNAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WORK‍​