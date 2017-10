BRIEF-TomTom Q3 operating profit turns to loss of 6.0 million euros

Oct 20 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV:

* Q3 ‍REVENUE OF EUR 218 MILLION (Q3 ‘16: EUR 239 MILLION)​

* ‍Q3 EBITDA OF EUR 31 MILLION (Q3 ‘16: EUR 33 MILLION)​

* Q3 REUTERS POLL: OPERATING RESULT EUR 1.8 MILLION; ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 14.0 MILLION

* Q3 REUTERS POLL: REVENUE EUR 225 MILLION; GROSS RESULT EUR 142 MILLION

* ‍Q3 NET CASH POSITION OF EUR 102 MILLION (Q3 ‘16: EUR 81 MILLION)​

* OUTLOOK 2017: REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED OF AROUND €900 MILLION‍​

* Q3 ADJUSTED NET RESULT EUR ‍​18.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.0 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* OUTLOOK 2017: ADJUSTED EPS OF AROUND €0.25 IS UNCHANGED

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS EUR 6.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 1.8 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* OUTLOOK 2017: NOW EXPECTS LEVEL OF INVESTMENTS (CAPEX AND OPEX COMBINED) TO SHOW MARGINAL INCREASE COMPARED WITH 2016