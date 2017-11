Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tongaat Hulett Ltd

* TONGAAT HULETT LTD - ‍HY REVENUE OF R8,118 BILLION (2016: R8,503 BILLION) - 4,5%​

* TONGAAT HULETT LTD - ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R661 MILLION (2016: R631 MILLION) +4,8%​

* TONGAAT HULETT LTD - ‍HY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 100 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 100 CENTS PER SHARE)​

* TONGAAT HULETT LTD - ‍THERE IS A POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2017/18 FULL YEAR AND INTO 2018/19, WITH EARNINGS GROWTH AND CASH FLOW MOMENTUM EXPECTED​