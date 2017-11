Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tongwei Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($452.18 million) commercial paper

* Says it plans solar cell production projects with investment of about 12 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2heOgMV; bit.ly/2yyPrhw

