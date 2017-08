Aug 11(Reuters) - Tongwei Co Ltd

* Says co plans to invest a high purity silicon and new energy project in Baotou via co's Sichuan-based unit or the unit's project company, with annual output of 50,000 tons

* Says investment amount is about 8 billion yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vv77sz

