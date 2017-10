BRIEF-Tonix Pharma reports outcomes from CMC guidance meeting with FDA on Tonmya

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports outcomes from U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy CMC guidance meeting of Tonmya® (cyclobenzaprine hci sublingual tablets) for PTSD

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp - ‍proposed CMC data package to support Tonmya’s NDA and commercial manufacturing plans was accepted by FDA​

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding - ‍FDA official minutes reflect co’s readiness to manufacture Tonmya commercial product at production scale​

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding - ‍Tonmya has been conditionally accepted by FDA as proposed trade name for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine hcl sublingual tablets) for PTSD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: