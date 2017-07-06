BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL

July 6 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding-topline results expected to be reported in 2h of 2018 from phase 3 honor study of tonmya in military-related ptsd

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- request for proprietary name review for tonmya will be submitted once ptsd new drug application is submitted

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding - request for review of tonmya as proposed name for tnx-102 sl for management of fibromyalgia has been withdrawn at FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: