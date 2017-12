Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tonkens Agrar AG:

* ‍2016/2017 REVENUES 15.35 MILLION EUR VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER 14.78 MILLION​

* 2016/2017 NET LOSS 0.79 MILLION EUROS VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER LOSS OF 1.64 MILLION​

* SAYS CURRENTLY SEES NO REVENUE INCREASE IN 2017/2018 AS RAW MATERIAL OVERCAPACITY LIMITS PRICE INCREASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: