Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd :

* Board does not recommend payment of dividend for three months ended 30 June 2017

* Revenue for three months ended 30 june decreased by about 29 pct to about HK$353.7 million

* Qtrly profit attributable HK$13.8 million versus HK$50.4 million