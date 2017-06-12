FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Tonly Electronics Holdings updates regarding fire accident and resumption of trading
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 12, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tonly Electronics Holdings updates regarding fire accident and resumption of trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd

* Announcement In Relation To A Fire Accident And Resumption Of Trading

* On 11 June, a fire accident occurred in material warehouse and secondary workshop of factory area operated by FP Group (Dongguan)

* As a result of incident, some of raw material, finished goods, part of plant & production facilities in factory area have been damaged

* Anticipates it takes time to purchase new production facilities, repair damaged plant, re-purchase raw material,to deliver finished goods

* Expects that accident will not cause material adverse impact on overall financial position of group for year ended 31 dec 2017

* No personal injury was involved in fire accident

* Board considers that fire accident will not lead to material adverse impact on group's sales and operation

* Application will be made by company for resumption of trading with effect from 13 June

* Production has been resumed insofar as production facilities which are not damaged as a result of fire accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.