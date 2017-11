Nov 20 (Reuters) - Tonymoly Co Ltd :

* Says it will sell land and building located in Bangbae-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea worth 16.3 billion won to improve asset management efficiency

* Says expected transaction settlement date is April 10, 2018

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SB2VQF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)