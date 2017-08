Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's largest canned tuna producer, says:

* Keeps sales target of 145 billion baht ($4.36 billion) to 150 billion baht this year, despite a weaker-than expected first half of the year

* Sees sales picking up in the second half and peaking in the third quarter, due to seasonal factors Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.25 baht) (Reporting Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring)