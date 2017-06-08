FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Top Image Systems names Patti Barton as interim CFO
June 8, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Top Image Systems names Patti Barton as interim CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Top Image Systems Ltd:

* Top Image Systems announces consolidation of the executive management team

* Top Image Systems Ltd - Yossi Dagan, CFO, has made a decision to pursue other opportunities, he will remain with company in a consulting capacity

* Top Image Systems Ltd says Patti Barton will assume interim responsibility as chief financial officer

* Top Image Systems - Michael Schrader, president, will be leaving co; co will work with Schrader to implement consolidation plan in EMEA operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

