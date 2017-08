June 9(Reuters) - Komeda Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co's top shareholder MBKP III Limited plans to cut stake in the co to 4.1 percent (17,933 voting power) from 31.1 percent (137,493 voting power)

* Says change date will be disclosed later

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WjLGno

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)