BRIEF-Top Ships announces joint ventures and new vessel employment

July 12 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc:
* Top Ships Inc announces joint ventures and new vessel employment
* Top Ships Inc - entered into two joint venture agreements, on a 50-50 basis, with Gunvor Group Ltd
* Top Ships Inc - agreements for two 50,000 DWT product tankers M/T Eco Holmby Hills and M/T Eco Palm Springs
* Top Ships Inc - tankers are currently under construction in Hyundai with expected deliveries in first and second quarters of 2018, respectively
* Top Ships Inc - upon their delivery from Hyundai, each of two product tankers will enter into time charter employment with Clearlake Shipping Pte Ltd
* Top Ships Inc - time charter employment with Clearlake for three years firm plus two additional option years
* Top Ships Inc - total potential gross revenue backlog from contracts is estimated to be about $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: