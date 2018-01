BRIEF-Top Ships Inc Announces Extension Of Time Charters For Four Vessels

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc:

* TOP SHIPS INC ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TIME CHARTERS FOR FOUR VESSELS

* TOP SHIPS INC - HAS EXTENDED TIME CHARTER AGREEMENTS WITH STENA BULK AB BY 12 MONTHS FOR M/T STENAWECO ENERGY AND M/T STENAWECO ELEGANCE

* TOP SHIPS INC - HAS EXTENDED TIME CHARTER AGREEMENTS WITH STENA BULK AB BY 18 MONTHS FOR M/T STENAWECO EVOLUTION AND M/T STENAWECO EXCELLENCE

* TOP SHIPS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS A TOTAL GROSS REVENUE BACKLOG ASSOCIATED WITH THE TIME CHARTER EXTENSIONS OF $27.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: