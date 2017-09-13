FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TOP Ships Inc announces time charter and loan agreement
September 13, 2017 / 8:34 PM / in a month

BRIEF-TOP Ships Inc announces time charter and loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc

* TOP Ships Inc Announces time charter and loan agreement

* TOP Ships Inc - ‍Company expects a total gross revenue backlog associated with this time charter of up to $27.5 million including optional periods​

* TOP Ships Inc - ‍Also announced that it has entered into a $23.5m bank loan facility with a European bank for financing of Eco Palm Desert​

* TOP Ships Inc - ‍Charterer has option to extend firm employment period by two additional years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

