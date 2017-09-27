FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Top Spring International announces formation JV to acquire properties in Shanghai
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 3:22 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Top Spring International announces formation JV to acquire properties in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd

* Top Spring and Firewave entered into shine long agreement with Shine Long JV for operation of Shine Long JV

* Each of Top Spring (BVI) and Firewave will contribute an aggregate of RMB894.1 million and RMB383.2 million to jvs

* Top Spring and Firewave also entered into Huge Source agreement with Huge Source jv for operation of Huge Source jv

* Top Spring & Firewave entered into progress link agreement with progress Link jv for operation of progress link jv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.