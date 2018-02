BRIEF-TopBuild Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings $0.84/Share From Continuing Operations

Feb 27 (Reuters) - TopBuild Corp:

* TOPBUILD REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 12.9 PERCENT TO $501.4 MILLION

* IN QUARTER, 1-TIME BENEFIT OF $74.1 MILLION FROM ADJUSTMENT OF CO‘S DEFERRED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES WAS TAKEN TO REFLECT CHANGE IN TAX RATE

* SEES 2018 ‍REVENUE OF $2,050 MILLION -$2,115 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA​ BETWEEN $222 MILLION TO $242 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80, REVENUE VIEW $492.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍“OPTIMISTIC HOUSING RECOVERY WILL CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN”​

* ‍“HOUSING SUPPLY IS TIGHT, DEMAND IS STRONG AND HOUSEHOLD FORMATIONS ARE INCREASING”​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S