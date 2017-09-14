BRIEF-Topco Scientific to issue 15.8 mln new shares to raise T$1.11 bln in total

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Topco Scientific Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 15.8 million new shares of the company, at tentative issue price of T$70/share, to raise T$1.11 billion in total
* Says 10 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees
* 10 percent of the new shares will be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used for bank loan repayment and working capital supplement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z49bFi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)