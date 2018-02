BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 Pre-Tax Profit DKK 533 mln‍​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - TOPDANMARK:

* ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 533‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 445 MILLION)

* Q4 NET PROFIT DKK 379 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 350 MILLION)

* WILL RECOMMEND TO AGM THAT DIVIDEND OF DKK 1,710M BE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2017 REPRESENTING DKK 19 PER SHARE ISSUED.‍​

* Q4 COMBINED RATIO 82.1‍​ PERCENT (REUTERS POLL 86.3 PERCENT)

* THE POST-TAX PROFIT FORECAST MODEL FOR 2018: DKK 950- 1,050M EXCLUDING RUN-OFF‍​

* ASSUMED COMBINED RATIO FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 90-91 EXCLUDING RUN-OFF AND INCLUDING ADDITIONAL EXPENSES OF 0.5 TO 1PP‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)