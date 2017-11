BRIEF-Toray unit: 13 customers affected by data cheating mostly in Japan but include Korean

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Toray Industries Inc:

* TORAY HYBRID CORD PRESIDENT SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM CUSTOMERS THAT AFFECTED PRODUCTS ARE SAFE

* TORAY PRESIDENT SAYS TOOK TIME TO SORT THROUGH INFORMATION, EXPLAIN TO CUSTOMERS, WHEN ASKED ABOUT TIMING OF ANNOUNCING DATA FALSIFICATION

* TORAY PRESIDENT SAYS COMBINED REVENUE OF 149 CASES OF DATA FALSIFICATION AMOUNTS TO 150 MILLION YEN, WON‘T HAVE BIG IMPACT EVEN IF ISSUES FOUND

* TORAY PRESIDENT SAYS RECEIVED REPORT ON DATA FALSIFICATION FROM UNIT IN OCTOBER 2016

* TORAY UNIT PRESIDENT SAYS 13 AFFECTED CUSTOMERS MOSTLY IN JAPAN BUT INCLUDE KOREAN

* TORAY PRESIDENT SAYS ONLINE POSTING ABOUT THE FALSIFICATION LED COMPANY TO MAKE THE FALSIFICATION PUBLIC

* TORAY PRESIDENT SAYS WANT TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION FOR WHOLE GROUP BY END OF FINANCIAL YEAR IN MARCH

* TORAY PRESIDENT: WON‘T MAKE DISCLOSURE EVEN IF MORE DATA FALSIFICATION FOUND IN ONGOING INVESTIGATION IF THERE ARE NO SAFETY OR LEGAL ISSUES

* TORAY PRESIDENT: HADN‘T PLANNED ON DISCLOSING DATA CHEATING IF IT WEREN‘T FOR KOBE STEEL SCANDAL OR ONLINE POSTING

* TORAY UNIT PRESIDENT SAYS PRESSURE TO MEET PRODUCT DELIVERY TARGETS WAS A FACTOR IN DATA FALSIFICATION

* TORAY PRESIDENT SAYS NO AFFECTED PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN SUPPLIED TO BOEING OR FAST RETAILING

* TORAY PRESIDENT SAYS CONFIRMATION THAT DATA FALSIFICATION HAS NOT TAKEN PLACE IN CORE CARBON FIBRE BUSINESS WILL HAVE TO WAIT FOR RESULTS OF INVESTIGATION