BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Q4 Loss Per Share $0.05

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Torc Oil & Gas Ltd:

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD. ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; AND 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - QTRLY ‍​PRODUCTION OF 21,886 BOEPD, UP 12%

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE $0.31

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM $165 MILLION ‍​

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - SEES FY HIGH NETBACK AVERAGE PRODUCTION 23,000 BOEPD