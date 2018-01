BRIEF-Torex Announces C$55 Million Bought Deal Financing

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX ANNOUNCES C$55 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC SAYS UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO BUY ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 4.37 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF C$12.60 PER COMMON SHARE

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO BUY ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 4.37 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF C$12.60 PER COMMON SHARE

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND AND PROVIDE LIQUIDITY FOR WORKING CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS DURING RE-START AND RAMP-UP OF ELG MINE COMPLEX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: