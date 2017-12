BRIEF-Torex Gold, Lenders Sign Waiver On Liquidity Covenant

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX GOLD - ‍RECEIVED WAIVER TO LOWER LIQUIDITY COVENANT THRESHOLD IN CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $50 MILLION TO $30 MILLION UNTIL JAN 31, 2018​

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - ‍UNIT MINERA MEDIA LUNA RECEIVED A WAIVER TO LOWER LIQUIDITY COVENANT THRESHOLD IN CREDIT AGREEMENT OF JULY 21, 2017​

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - ‍PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN STATE FACILITATED NEGOTIATION WITH EMPLOYEES REGARDING BLOCKADE AT ELG MINE SITE