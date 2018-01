BRIEF-Torex - Illegal Blockade At Elg Mine Complex Has Been Removed

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS ELG MINE COMPLEX OPERATIONS AS THE ILLEGAL BLOCKADE HAS BEEN REMOVED

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES SAYS AN “ILLEGAL BLOCKADE” BY AN EXTERNAL UNION HAS BEEN REMOVED AT ITS ELG MINE COMPLEX IN SOUTHWEST MEXICO

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - ELG MINE COMPLEX HAS BEEN RE-STARTED AND HAS BEEN IN CONTINUOUS RAMP-UP MODE, BEHIND BLOCKADE, SINCE JANUARY 12

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - ON JAN 24, QUINTIN SALGADO, AN EMPLOYEE OF THE CO FOR 4 YEARS, UNTIL 2014, WAS KILLED IN NUEVO BALSAS BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANTS

* TOREX GOLD - GUERRERO STATE GOVERNOR HECTOR ASTUDILLO "ACTED DECISIVELY" ON JAN 26 TO LIFT "ILLEGAL BLOCKADE" BY LOS MINEROS UNION AT CO'S ELG MINE COMPLEX