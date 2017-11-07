FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toromont announces results for the third quarter
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 10:47 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Toromont announces results for the third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Toromont Industries Ltd

* Toromont announces results for the third quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.63

* Q3 revenue c$488 million versus I/B/E/S view c$532.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Toromont Industries Ltd - ‍bookings increased 2% in quarter to $185.0 million​

* Toromont Industries Ltd - ‍backlogs of $197 million at September 30, 2017 versus $147 million at Dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.