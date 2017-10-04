BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank:

* Entered into agreements with two-third party sellers to repurchase common shares through daily purchases

* Announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase programs in connection with amended normal course issuer bid

* Repurchases under first program to take place between Oct 10 and December 1, 2017, subject to a maximum of 3.6 million shares​​

* Second repurchase program to take place between trading day after completion of first program & Dec 1, 2017

* Purchases under second program will take place between trading day following completion of all purchases under first program and December 1, 2017, subject to a maximum of 4,400,000 common shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: