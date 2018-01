Jan 8 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank:

* ‍TD ESTIMATES OVERALL ONE-TIME IMPACT OF TAX ACT WILL REDUCE EARNINGS FOR QUARTER ENDING JAN 31, 2018 BY ABOUT US$400 MILLION​

* ‍ONE-TIME IMPACT OF TAX ACT IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE BANK‘S CET1 RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 9 BASIS POINTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: