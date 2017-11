Nov 3 (Reuters) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* ‍Torrent Pharma acquires branded formulation business of India and Nepal of Unichem Laboratories Limited​

* Says deal for 36 billion rupees‍​

* Says will fund deal through mix of internal accruals, bank borrowings‍​

* Says deal is ongoing concern basis by way of slump sale

* Says about 3000 plus employess will get added to Torrent’s existing employee pool

* Deal is expected to close by end of 2017‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2iWMP69

