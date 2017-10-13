FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tosei REIT Investment to acquire trust beneficial rights of properties for 9.82 bln yen
October 13, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Tosei REIT Investment to acquire trust beneficial rights of properties for 9.82 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tosei REIT Investment Corp

* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of properties from Tosei Corp on Nov. 2, at the price of 9.82 billion yen in total

* Says it plans to take out term loans of 5.3 billion yen on Nov. 2 and may also take out backup loan of 400 million yen

* Says it plans to issue 51,200 new units via public offering to raise 5.14 billion yen, with payment date of Nov. 1

* Says loans and proceeds will be mainly used to fund the acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uyVW9m; goo.gl/rVDd4H; goo.gl/xgtdgK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

