9 days ago
BRIEF-Toshiba comments on benefits of joint stipulation with SanDisk
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 28, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Toshiba comments on benefits of joint stipulation with SanDisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp

* Toshiba - Co and SanDisk/Western Digital have reached agreement that removes need for further action by court on SanDisk's request for preliminary injunction

* Toshiba Corp - Agreement does not require toshiba to recognize SanDisk's claims over its consent rights to transfer of Toshiba's memory business

* Toshiba Corp says remains intent on soon entering into a definitive agreement for sale of its memory business with one of bidders

* Toshiba Corp - Parties have agreed that Toshiba will publicly announce, within 24 hours, signing of any agreement that contemplates a "closing

* Toshiba - ‍Agreement does not obligate Toshiba to provide notice regarding transactions undertaken in ordinary course of its nand flash memory business​

* Toshiba Corp - Stipulation will remain in effect until 60 days after international arbitration panel has been formed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

