Sept 14 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp:

* Toshiba comments on Western Digital’s statement regarding NAND flash-memory collaboration ‍​

* Expects and is fully committed to completing a sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation by March 2018

* Looks forward to a favorable resolution of SanDisk and Western Digital's "claims in arbitration‍​"