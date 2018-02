Feb 8 (Reuters) - Total Sa:

* TOTAL‘S CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SAYS STILL HAS SOME “CLEAN UP” TO DO IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WILL SELL WHEN THE PRICE IS RIGHT.

* POUYANNE SAYS HAS SOME TARGETED HIGH COST ASSETS TO SELL AND THE COMPANY WAS DETERMINED TO SELL THEM. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Gus Trompiz)