BRIEF-Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​
September 28, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc:

* Total Energy Services Inc - ‍filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​

* Total Energy Services Inc - been ‍informed that TSX has accepted its notice to make normal course issuer bid​

* Total Energy Services - ‍in connection with normal course issuer bid, which will commence on october 2, 2017, total may purchase up to 500,000 shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

