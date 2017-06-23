FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes
June 23, 2017 / 4:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc:

* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes

* Total consideration paid for tendered SVY notes was $40.2 million​

* Total Energy utilized its existing revolving credit facilities to fund purchase of tendered SVY notes

* $67.5 million aggregate principal amount of SVY notes remain outstanding

* Unit of co, Savanna Energy Services Corp, purchased $39.6 million of 7 percent senior unsecured notes of Savanna due May 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

