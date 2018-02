Feb 8 (Reuters) - Total Sa:

* TOTAL‘S POUYANNE SAYS COST OF AUSTRALIA ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT COULD END UP AT AROUND $40 BILLION, SAYS OTHER AUSTRALIA OIL & GAS PROJECTS FACING SAME HR, LABOUR DIFFICULTIES

* TOTAL‘S POUYANNE SAYS PRIORITY IS TO START UP ICHTHYS LNG IN Q2 THIS YEAR, FIRST GAS EXPECTED END OF MARCH THEN RAMP UP OVER NEXT THREE MONTHS (Reporting by Bate Felix)