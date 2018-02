Feb 8 (Reuters) - Total Sa:

* TOTAL CEO SAYS SAFT BATTERY UNIT MOVING INTO ENERGY STORAGE AND MOBILITY.

* SAYS NO REGRETS IN INVESTING $1 BILLION IN THE BUSINESS GIVEN EVOLUTION OF BATTERY SECTOR.

* TOTAL BOUGHT THE HIGH-END INDUSTRIAL BATTERY MAKER IN 2016 FOR $1 BILLION.