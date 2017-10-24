BRIEF-Total System Services reports earnings per share $0.46

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc
* TSYS reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $1.2 billion
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.88
* Q3 revenue view $843.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total System Services Inc - increases 2017 outlook for revenue and earnings per share
* Total System Services Inc - sees FY 2017 total revenues (gaap) $4,839 million to $4,889 million
* Total System Services Inc sees 2017 diluted EPS (GAAP) $2.37 to $2.43
* Total System Services Inc - sees FY 2017 net revenue (non-gaap)$3,345 million to $3,395 million
* Total System Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS attributable to TSYS common shareholders (non GAAP) $3.29 to $3.35