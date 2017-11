Nov 13 (Reuters) - Touchstone Innovations Plc announces changes to board following cancelled AIM listing:

* ‍Touchstone Innovations plc (aim: ivo, ’ company’, ‘touchstone’) announces that its non-executive directors David Newlands, Linda Wilding, David Begg and Robert Easton will step down from Touchstone board with effect from cancellation of admission of company’s shares to trading on aim on 11 December 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)