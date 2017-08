July 17 (Reuters) - Touchstone Exploration Inc

* Touchstone announces second quarter operations update

* Achieved Q2 crude oil sales of 1,335 barrels per day

* Average field estimated daily oil production for first two weeks of july was 1,455 bbls/d

* Tropical storm Bret which struck Trinidad and Tobago had minimal impact on production, no safety issues were reported