Feb 1 (Reuters) - TOUPARGEL GROUPE SA:

* SIGNS 40 MILLION EUR WORTH OF FINANCING TO ACCOMPANY ITS STRATEGIC PLAN OXYGENE 2020‍​

* FINANCING INCLUDES SENIOR LOAN AGREEMENT OF € 15 MILLION,

* FINANCING INCLUDES A € 15 MILLION PROPERTY SALE AND LEASEBACK TRANSACTION INVOLVING 4 SITES

* FINANCING INCLUDES A € 10 MILLION CONTRIBUTION FROM MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS.