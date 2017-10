Oct 30 (Reuters) - TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC :

* FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, REVENUE AT 787.6 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 679.6 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 332.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.66 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Link to press release: bit.ly/2yY9Qfu Further company coverage: