BRIEF-Tourmaline reports qtrly revenue $410.6 million

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp:

* Tourmaline continues profitable growth in q3 2017 and introduces growth/dividend five-year plan

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.19

* Tourmaline Oil Corp - ‍Q3 average production was 236,905 boepd - a 40pct increase over q3 2016​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp - ‍expecting 2018 production to average between 270,000 boepd and 280,000 boepd​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp - ‍expecting 2017 full-year production to average between 240,000 boepd and 250,000 boepd​

* Tourmaline Oil Corp - qtrly revenue $410.6 million versus $304.5 mln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: