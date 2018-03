Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd:

* ‍ ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PEAK RE REGARDING AN ADVERSE DEVELOPMENT COVER POLICY ENTERED INTO IN 2015​

* ‍TOWER WILL RECEIVE NZ$22MILLION OF NZ$43.75 MILLION CLAIMED UNDER REINSURANCE CONTRACT AND ALL SUMS CLAIMED IN ARBITRATION PROCEEDING​

* ‍WRITE OFF OF RESIDUAL AMOUNT OF CLAIMS WILL RESULT IN A NZ$15.2 MILLION AFTER-TAX IMPACT ON PROFIT​