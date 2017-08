July 31 (Reuters) - TOWER PROPERTY FUND LTD:

* HY REVENUE UP 19% TO R447 MILLION

* HY DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS UP 18% TO R262 MILLION

* HY DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS DOWN TO 77.1C PER SHARE

* HY OPERATING PROFIT UP 52% TO R458 MILLION

* REVISED ITS DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR YEAR TO 31 MAY 2017 TO A RANGE OF 80 CENTS PER SHARE TO 82 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)