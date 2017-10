BRIEF-Towerjazz and Yuanchen Microelectronics announce partnership for Backside Illumination manufacturing in Changchun, China

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tower Semiconductor Ltd

* Towerjazz - ‍partnership to allow co to serve worldwide customers with advanced bsi technology in mass production, starting in middle of 2018​